Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Stars play dress-up

Shaun Harrison
halloween-costume1.jpg
1 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

halloween-costume1

halloween-costume2.jpg
2 of 16 Denise Truscello/WireImage.com

halloween-costume2

halloween-costume3.jpg
3 of 16 Dimitrio Kambouris/WireImage.com

halloween-costume3

halloween-costume4.jpg
4 of 16 James Devaney/WireImage.com

halloween-costume4

halloween-costume5.jpg
5 of 16 John Sciulli/WireImage.com

halloween-costume5

halloween-costume6.jpg
6 of 16 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com

halloween-costume6

CSI: Miami's Eva La Rue (with daughter Kaya) is a spooky, illuminating ghost bride on the red carpet.
halloween-costume7.jpg
7 of 16 Kevin Parry/WireImage.com

halloween-costume7

halloween-costume8.jpg
8 of 16 John Sciulli/WireImage.com

halloween-costume8

halloween-costume9.jpg
9 of 16 John Sciulli/WireImage.com

halloween-costume9

halloween-costume10.jpg
10 of 16 Mike Guastella/WireImage.com

halloween-costume10

Chris Klein and Big Love's Ginnifer Goodwin get in the Halloween spirit as a slice of pizza and a witch.
halloween-costume11.jpg
11 of 16 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

halloween-costume11

halloween-costume12.jpg
12 of 16 Stephen Lovekin/WireImage.com

halloween-costume12

halloween-costume13.jpg
13 of 16 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

halloween-costume13

halloween-costume14.jpg
14 of 16 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage.com

halloween-costume14

halloween-costume15.jpg
15 of 16 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

halloween-costume15

halloween-costume16.jpg
16 of 16 John Sciulli/WireImage.com

halloween-costume16