When is MLB Opening Day 2023?

Find out when and where your home team is playing on Opening Day
The MLB schedule is getting some changes this season. This season will be the first time all 30 teams will play each other at least once. We'll see 52 total Division games, 64 total Intraleague games, and 46 total Interleague games.
It all starts with Opening Day for the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30. All 30 teams will play on Opening Day for the first time since 1968.
Along with Opening Day, all 30 clubs will play on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15), and Game 162 (October 1).
Below, we're sharing details on when and where each team is playing on Opening Day.
Date: March 30
Time: 10:10 pm ET
Matchup: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
Date: March 30
Time: 1:05 pm ET
Matchup: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Date: March 30
Time: 2:10 pm ET
Matchup: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
Date: March 30
Time: 2:20 pm ET
Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Date: March 30
Time: 7:08 pm ET
Matchup: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
Date: March 30
Time: 4:10 pm ET
Matchup: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
Date: March 30
Time: 10:10 pm ET
Matchup: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
Date: March 30
Time: 4:10 pm ET
Matchup: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
Date: March 30
Time: 3:10 pm ET
Matchup: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
Date: March 30
Time: 4:10 pm ET
Matchup: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
Date: March 30
Time: 10:07 pm ET
Matchup: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Date: March 30
Time: 4:10 pm ET
Matchup: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Date: March 30
Time: 1:05 pm ET
Matchup: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
Date: March 30
Time: 4:05 pm ET
Matchup: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Date: March 30
Time: 4:10 pm ET
Matchup: Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
Date: March 30
Time: 1:05 pm ET
Matchup: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals