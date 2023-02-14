X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

When is MLB Opening Day 2023?

Find out when and where your home team is playing on Opening Day

Jess Barnes
Opening Day
1 of 31 Getty

MLB Opening Day

The MLB schedule is getting some changes this season. This season will be the first time all 30 teams will play each other at least once. We'll see 52 total Division games, 64 total Intraleague games, and 46 total Interleague games. 

It all starts with Opening Day for the 2023 season on Thursday, March 30. All 30 teams will play on Opening Day for the first time since 1968.

Along with Opening Day, all 30 clubs will play on Jackie Robinson Day (April 15), Lou Gehrig Day (June 2), July 4, Roberto Clemente Day (September 15), and Game 162 (October 1).

Below, we're sharing details on when and where each team is playing on Opening Day. 

2 of 31

Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: March 30

Time: 10:10 pm ET

Matchup: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

3 of 31

Atlanta Braves

Date: March 30

Time: 1:05 pm ET

Matchup: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

4 of 31

Baltimore Orioles

Date: March 30

Time: 2:10 pm ET

Matchup: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

5 of 31

Boston Red Sox

Date: March 30

Time: 2:10 pm ET

Matchup: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

6 of 31

Chicago Cubs

Date: March 30

Time: 2:20 pm ET

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

7 of 31

Chicago White Sox

Date: March 30

Time: 7:08 pm ET

Matchup: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

8 of 31

Cincinnati Reds

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

9 of 31

Cleveland Guardians

Date: March 30

Time: 10:10 pm ET

Matchup: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

10 of 31

Colorado Rockies

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

11 of 31

Detroit Tigers

Date: March 30

Time: 3:10 pm ET

Matchup: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

12 of 31

Houston Astros

Date: March 30

Time: 7:08 pm ET

Matchup: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

13 of 31

Kansas City Royals

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

14 of 31

Los Angeles Angels

Date: March 30

Time: 10:07 pm ET

Matchup: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

15 of 31

Los Angeles Dodgers

Date: March 30

Time: 10:10 pm ET

Matchup: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

16 of 31

Miami Marlins

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

17 of 31

Milwaukee Brewers

Date: March 30

Time: 2:20 pm ET

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

18 of 31

Minnesota Twins

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

19 of 31

New York Mets

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

20 of 31

New York Yankees

Date: March 30

Time: 1:05 pm ET

Matchup: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

21 of 31

Oakland Athletics

Date: March 30

Time: 10:07 pm ET

Matchup: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

22 of 31

Philadelphia Phillies

Date: March 30

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Matchup: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

23 of 31

Pittsburgh Pirates

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

24 of 31

San Diego Padres

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

25 of 31

San Francisco Giants

Date: March 30

Time: 1:05 pm ET

Matchup: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

26 of 31

Seattle Mariners

Date: March 30

Time: 10:10 pm ET

Matchup: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

27 of 31

St. Louis Cardinals

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

28 of 31

Tampa Bay Rays

Date: March 30

Time: 3:10 pm ET

Matchup: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

29 of 31

Texas Rangers

Date: March 30

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Matchup: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers

30 of 31

Blue Jays

Date: March 30

Time: 4:10 pm ET

Matchup: Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

31 of 31

Washington Nationals

Date: March 30

Time: 1:05 pm ET

Matchup: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals