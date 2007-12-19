Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Shaun Harrison
1 of 16

2 of 16

Jamie Lynn (here with her baby's father, Casey Aldridge) rebuffed talk of a steady beau at Thanksgiving time, telling the AP, "I kind of just keep my options open.
3 of 16

Hailing from Kentwood, Louisiana, Jamie Lynn's hobbies include riding 4-wheelers, softball and cheerleading.
4 of 16

Always a favorite at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Jamie Lynn shows off her brightest style here in 2007.
5 of 16

In addition to superfamous sibling Britney, age 26, Jamie Lynn (birth date April 4, 1991) also has a big brother, Bryan, 20.
6 of 16

Jamie Lynn's mother, Lynne, wrote a book about raising her two girls. It's publication is now postponed indefinitely.
7 of 16

'Zoey 101,' once nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding children's program category, wraps up its fourth and final season in 2008.
8 of 16

9 of 16

Among the other kudos Jamie Lynn has received are a Hollywood Life 'One to Watch' Award and a Teen Choice Award nomination.
10 of 16

In 2004, when 'All That' ended, Nickelodeon gave Jamie Lynn her own show: 'Zoey 101.' The theme, penned by Britney, is sung by Jamie Lynn.
11 of 16

Confronted by paparazzi with news of Jamie Lynn's pregnancy, Britney said, My sister is not pregnant - but then claimed she was being sarcastic.
12 of 16

Jamie Lynn was excited to join the cast of 'All That' because it was the alma mater of one of her idols, Amanda Bynes.
13 of 16

Jamie Lynn made her big-screen debut in 2002 with 'Crossroads' - playing the younger version of Britney's character!
14 of 16

After popping up in a few of big sis Britney's projects, Jamie Lynn landed on the Nickelodeon series 'All That' in 2002.
15 of 16

At age 10, Jamie Lynn aced her audition for the improv-based 'All That' by impersonating an 84-year-old female bodyguard.
16 of 16

Comparing 'Zoey' to herself, Jamie Lynn has said, I love that we're so similar. Zoey is a leader who speaks her mind. She's also friendly [and] outgoing.