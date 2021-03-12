Grey's Anatomy's 18 Most Heartbreaking Deaths, Ranked

Grey's Anatomy has probably done more for Kleenex stock than any other show on television. Over the course of 17 seasons -- and counting -- the medical drama has made us fall in love with dozens of characters and then unceremoniously killed them off. It's no wonder that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) describes herself as dark and twisty after the unconscionable amount of loss that she has suffered. We are right there with her, having said goodbye to some of our favorite characters in incredibly heartbreaking ways. It would be nearly impossible to rank all of the characters we've lost along the way (it is a hospital show, so there's been a lot), but here we've ranked the 18 most heartbreaking deaths of all.