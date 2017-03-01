March 1: Jensen Ackles

Join or Sign In
Were you born in March? You're not alone. See which celeb shares your birthday.
This sexy Supernatural star kicks off a month that also celebrates Justin Bieber, Lupita Nyong'o and Saved by the Bell alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
The Jurassic World actress has the same birthday as Daniel Craig, Rebel Wilson and Becky G.
The Modern Family mama isn't the only actress with a March 3 birthday. Jessica Biel also has a reason to celebrate.
This handsome son of David and Victoria Beckham was born March 4 ... actresses Catherine O'Hara and Patricia Heaton were too.
The Hitch actress isn't the only famous face with a March 5 birthday. She shares the day with Star Trek: Enterprise's Jolene Blalock.
Shaquille O'Neal has the same birthday as the American Horror Story, Nashville and Friday Night Lights alum.
The Breaking Bad actor isn't the only star celebrating on this day. Rachel Weisz and Jenna Fischer were born on the same day.
Known for her role as Sloane Sandburg on This Is Us, Vayntrub marks her birthday the same day as handsome heartthrobs Freddie Prinze Jr. and James Van Der Beek.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Poe Dameron isn't alone on his birthday. Brittany Snow, Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler and rapper Bow Wow were born the same day.
Mad Men star Jon Hamm has the same birthday as the actress.
The Empire star can cut the cake alongside birthday buddies Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville.
Aaron Eckhart and Mitt Romney celebrate their birthdays on March 12 too.
The Shameless actor has the same birthday as Common and Danny Masterson.
NBA star Stephen Curry and legendary film star Michael Caine share the same birthday as The Fault in Our Stars actor.
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz and Desperate Housewives' alum Eva Longoria have the same birthday as Courtney.
The Gilmore Girls star, Jhené Aiko and Blake Griffin were all March 16 birthday babies.
Kurt Russell and John Boyega blow out their candles the same day as Rob Lowe.
Collins is in good company on her special day. Adam Levine and Queen Latifah have the same birthday.
The Sixth Sense star wasn't the only March 19 baby to conquer Hollywood. Glenn Close has the same birthday.
The Orange Is the New Black actress was born the same day of the month as Holly Hunter and Bianca Lawson.
The very hunky actor's birthday coincides with Gary Oldman, Matthew Broderick and Rosie O'Donnell's special days.
The Oscar-winning actress was born on March 22, along with William Shatner, Keegan-Michael Key and Constance Wu.
Does Michelle Monaghan share her birthday with another celeb? You bet! Keri Russell was also a March 23 baby.
The Big Bang birthday boy has cause to celebrate this month. Also marking a March 24 birthday: Jessica Chastain, Alyson Hannigan and Peyton Manning.
Big Sean, Jenny Slate and Sarah Jessica Parker have the same birthday as the Scorpion star.
This day in March is a special one for several fabulous females, including Knightley, Jennifer Grey, Leslie Mann and Diana Ross.
Mariah Carey and Fergie are two sexy singers who have a reason to party the same day as the NCIS actress.
Julia Stiles and Vince Vaughn are birthday buddies with the singer.
The former warrior princess, along with model Elle Macpherson, have cause to cut the cake on March 29.
The legendary actor marks his birthday on the same day as singer Celine Dion and NFL star Richard Sherman.
Another accomplished actor with a March 31 birthday? Christopher Walken.