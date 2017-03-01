X

Were you born in March? You're not alone. See which celeb shares your birthday.

Julia Lechner
1march.jpg
1 of 31 Warner Home Video

March 1: Jensen Ackles

This sexy Supernatural star kicks off a month that also celebrates Justin Bieber, Lupita Nyong'o and Saved by the Bell alum Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

2 of 31 Universal Studios Home Entertainment

March 2: Bryce Dallas Howard

The Jurassic World actress has the same birthday as Daniel Craig, Rebel Wilson and Becky G.

3 of 31 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

March 3: Julie Bowen

The Modern Family mama isn't the only actress with a March 3 birthday. Jessica Biel also has a reason to celebrate.

4 of 31 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

March 4: Brooklyn Beckham

This handsome son of David and Victoria Beckham was born March 4 ... actresses Catherine O'Hara and Patricia Heaton were too.

5 of 31 Louis Fisher/Retna Ltd.

March 5: Eva Mendes

The Hitch actress isn't the only famous face with a March 5 birthday. She shares the day with Star Trek: Enterprise's Jolene Blalock.

6 of 31 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

March 6: Connie Britton

Shaquille O'Neal has the same birthday as the American Horror Story, Nashville and Friday Night Lights alum.

7 of 31 Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

March 7: Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad actor isn't the only star celebrating on this day. Rachel Weisz and Jenna Fischer were born on the same day.

8 of 31 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

March 8: Milana Vayntrub

Known for her role as Sloane Sandburg on This Is Us, Vayntrub marks her birthday the same day as handsome heartthrobs Freddie Prinze Jr. and James Van Der Beek.

9 of 31 Jojo Whilden/HBO

March 9: Oscar Isaac

Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Poe Dameron isn't alone on his birthday. Brittany Snow, Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler and rapper Bow Wow were born the same day.

10 of 31 Universal Studios Home Entertainment

March 10: Olivia Wilde

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has the same birthday as the actress.

11 of 31 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

March 11: Terrence Howard

The Empire star can cut the cake alongside birthday buddies Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville.

12 of 31 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

March 12: Jaimie Alexander

Aaron Eckhart and Mitt Romney celebrate their birthdays on March 12 too.

13 of 31 Warner Home Video

March 13: William H. Macy

The Shameless actor has the same birthday as Common and Danny Masterson.

14 of 31 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

March 14: Ansel Elgort

NBA star Stephen Curry and legendary film star Michael Caine share the same birthday as The Fault in Our Stars actor.

15 of 31 Corbis

March 15: Jai Courtney

Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz and Desperate Housewives' alum Eva Longoria have the same birthday as Courtney.

16 of 31 Saeed Adyani/Netflix

March 16: Lauren Graham

The Gilmore Girls star, Jhené Aiko and Blake Griffin were all March 16 birthday babies.

17 of 31 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

March 17: Rob Lowe

Kurt Russell and John Boyega blow out their candles the same day as Rob Lowe.

18 of 31 Venturelli/WireImage

March 18: Lily Collins

Collins is in good company on her special day. Adam Levine and Queen Latifah have the same birthday.

19 of 31 NBC

March 19: Bruce Willis

The Sixth Sense star wasn't the only March 19 baby to conquer Hollywood. Glenn Close has the same birthday.

20 of 31 JoJo Whilden/Netflix

March 20: Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black actress was born the same day of the month as Holly Hunter and Bianca Lawson.

21 of 31 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

March 21: Scott Eastwood

The very hunky actor's birthday coincides with Gary Oldman, Matthew Broderick and Rosie O'Donnell's special days.

22 of 31 Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press/Corbis

March 22: Reese Witherspoon

The Oscar-winning actress was born on March 22, along with William Shatner, Keegan-Michael Key and Constance Wu.

23 of 31 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

March 23: Michelle Monaghan

Does Michelle Monaghan share her birthday with another celeb? You bet! Keri Russell was also a March 23 baby.

24 of 31 Lester Cohen/WireImage

March 24: Jim Parsons

The Big Bang birthday boy has cause to celebrate this month. Also marking a March 24 birthday: Jessica Chastain, Alyson Hannigan and Peyton Manning.

25 of 31 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

March 25: Katharine McPhee

Big Sean, Jenny Slate and Sarah Jessica Parker have the same birthday as the Scorpion star.

26 of 31 Paramount Home Entertainment

March 26: Keira Knightley

This day in March is a special one for several fabulous females, including Knightley, Jennifer Grey, Leslie Mann and Diana Ross.

27 of 31 Bill Inoshita/CBS

March 27: Pauley Perrette

Mariah Carey and Fergie are two sexy singers who have a reason to party the same day as the NCIS actress.

28 of 31 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

March 28: Lady Gaga

Julia Stiles and Vince Vaughn are birthday buddies with the singer.

29 of 31 Universal Television

March 29: Lucy Lawless

The former warrior princess, along with model Elle Macpherson, have cause to cut the cake on March 29.

30 of 31 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

March 30: Warren Beatty

The legendary actor marks his birthday on the same day as singer Celine Dion and NFL star Richard Sherman.

31 of 31 Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/Corbis

March 31: Ewan McGregor

Another accomplished actor with a March 31 birthday? Christopher Walken.