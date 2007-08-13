Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Returning favorites and new shows

Shaun Harrison
family-aliens1.jpg
1 of 14 Trae Patton/The CW

family-aliens1

Aliens in America - Dan Byrd (as Justin) and Adhir Kalyan (as Raja) tackle the social nightmares of high school together.
famliy-arthur2.jpg
2 of 14 courtesy PBS

famliy-arthur2

family-back-barnyard3.jpg
3 of 14 courtesy Nickelodeon

family-back-barnyard3

Back at the Barnyard - Otis the party cow and his friends want to have fun when the humans aren't looking!
family-everybody-hates4.jpg
4 of 14 Scott Humbert/The CW

family-everybody-hates4

Everybody Hates Chris - Creator Chris Rock makes an appearance on the show inspired by his own childhood.
family-extreme-makeover5.jpg
5 of 14 Vivian Zink/ABC

family-extreme-makeover5

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition - Ty Pennington and his crew return with all new episodes as they rebuild hope for families all over the country.
family-gossip-girl6.jpg
6 of 14 KC Bailey/The CW

family-gossip-girl6

Gossip Girl- Blake Lively stars in this new drama centered around privileged teens who attend an elite New York City private school.
family-hannah-montana7.jpg
7 of 14 Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel

family-hannah-montana7

Hannah Montana - Billy Ray Cyrus and real-life daughter Miley face a whole new season of challenges on and off stage.
family-kid-nation8.jpg
8 of 14 Monty Brinton/CBS

family-kid-nation8

Kid Nation - 40 kids set up camp in Bonanza City, New Mexico for 40 days - no adults allowed - to prove they can build a better world.
family-man-wild9.jpg
9 of 14 David Evans/Discovery Channel

family-man-wild9

family-meerkat-manor10.jpg
10 of 14 courtesy Animal Planet

family-meerkat-manor10

Meerkat Manor - This documentary drama series - set in the Kalahari Desert, South Africa - follows the Whiskers Family for another season.
family-modern-marvels11.jpg
11 of 14 courtesy The History Channel

family-modern-marvels11

family-mythbusters12.jpg
12 of 14 courtesy Discovery Channel

family-mythbusters12

MythBusters - Adam Savage, Jamie Hyneman and their team investigate the truth of rumors and urban legends.
family-nature13.jpg
13 of 14 courtesy PBS

family-nature13

Nature - PBS airs a new season of this documentary series that takes a close look at animals and ecosystems.
family-slacker-cats14.jpg
14 of 14 Film Roman/ABC Family

family-slacker-cats14

Slacker Cats - Tabitha and her other feline friends get themselves in trouble and take advantage of the humans that surround them.