Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Red carpet performance and press room highlights

Shaun Harrison
ama13.jpg
1 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama13

ama3.jpg
2 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama3

ama11.jpg
3 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama11

ama5.jpg
4 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama5

ama6.jpg
5 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama6

ama1.jpg
6 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama1

ama4.jpg
7 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama4

ama2.jpg
8 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama2

ama7.jpg
9 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama7

ama8.jpg
10 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama8

ama12.jpg
11 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama12

ama14.jpg
12 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama14

ama21.jpg
13 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama21

ama15.jpg
14 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama15

ama22.jpg
15 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama22

ama16.jpg
16 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama16

ama25.jpg
17 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama25

ama19.jpg
18 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama19

ama18.jpg
19 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama18

ama20.jpg
20 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama20

ama27.jpg
21 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama27

ama23.jpg
22 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama23

ama17.jpg
23 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama17

ama24.jpg
24 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama24

ama26.jpg
25 of 32 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

ama26

ama28.jpg
26 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama28

ama29.jpg
27 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama29

Ryne Sanborn, Kaycee Stroh, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens and Monique Coleman - American Music Awards, Nov. 18, 2007
ama30.jpg
28 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama30

ama31.jpg
29 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama31

ama9.jpg
30 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama9

ama32.jpg
31 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama32

ama33.jpg
32 of 32 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

ama33