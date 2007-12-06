Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Shaun Harrison
grammy-rihanna5.jpg
1 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

grammy-rihanna5

grammy-feist15.jpg
2 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage.com

grammy-feist15

grammy-kanye3.jpg
3 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-kanye3

grammy-carrieunderwood2.jpg
4 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-carrieunderwood2

grammy-justin1.jpg
5 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-justin1

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance is just one of the five categories in which Justin Timberlake was nominated.
grammy-amywinehouse7.jpg
6 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-amywinehouse7

Amy Winehouse garnered six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
grammy-timbaland4.jpg
7 of 15 Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

grammy-timbaland4

Timbaland's big nominations this year include Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, and - of course - Producer of the Year.
grammy-foofighters10.jpg
8 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage.com

grammy-foofighters10

The Foo Fighters got the nod in five categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rock Song.
grammy-daughtry9.jpg
9 of 15 Denise Truscello/WireImage.com

grammy-daughtry9

grammy-jayz6.jpg
10 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-jayz6

Jay-Z (another five-category nominee), will battle it out with best gal Beyonce in the Record of the Year category.
grammy-fantasia9.jpg
11 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-fantasia9

grammy-tim-mcgraw14.jpg
12 of 15 Rick Diamond/WireImage.com

grammy-tim-mcgraw14

Tim McGraw received four nominations, including a first-time nod as a songwriter for "If You're Reading This".
grammy-tayloreswift12.jpg
13 of 15 Rick Diamond/WireImage.com

grammy-tayloreswift12

grammy-tpain11.jpg
14 of 15 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com

grammy-tpain11

Chris Brown and T-Pain's song "Kiss Kiss" is nominated in the Rap/Sung Collaboration category, just one of the five nominations received by T-Pain.
grammy-brucespringsteen13.jpg
15 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

grammy-brucespringsteen13

Bruce Springsteen's career is still going strong with four nominations this year. "Magic," his new release with the E Street Band is a contender in the Best Rock Album category.