Join or Sign In

1 of 15 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com
2 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage.com
3 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
4 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
5 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
grammy-justin1
Best Male Pop Vocal Performance is just one of the five categories in which Justin Timberlake was nominated.
6 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
grammy-amywinehouse7
Amy Winehouse garnered six nominations, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
7 of 15 Jesse Grant/WireImage.com
grammy-timbaland4
Timbaland's big nominations this year include Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals, and - of course - Producer of the Year.
8 of 15 John Shearer/WireImage.com
grammy-foofighters10
The Foo Fighters got the nod in five categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rock Song.
9 of 15 Denise Truscello/WireImage.com
10 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
grammy-jayz6
Jay-Z (another five-category nominee), will battle it out with best gal Beyonce in the Record of the Year category.
11 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
12 of 15 Rick Diamond/WireImage.com
grammy-tim-mcgraw14
Tim McGraw received four nominations, including a first-time nod as a songwriter for "If You're Reading This".
13 of 15 Rick Diamond/WireImage.com
14 of 15 Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
grammy-tpain11
Chris Brown and T-Pain's song "Kiss Kiss" is nominated in the Rap/Sung Collaboration category, just one of the five nominations received by T-Pain.
15 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
grammy-brucespringsteen13
Bruce Springsteen's career is still going strong with four nominations this year. "Magic," his new release with the E Street Band is a contender in the Best Rock Album category.