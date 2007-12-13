Join or Sign In

1 of 24 Karen Neal/ABC
America Ferrera - "I have the best job in the world thanks to the creators, writers, cast and crew of Ugly Betty. To be recognized once again makes my experience that much more beautiful.
Anna Friel - "I'm so thrilled for Lee [Pace] and [Pushing Daisies] and myself! To get this affirmation warms my heart. I already feel so welcomed in this country!"
Chris O'Donnell - "We're all real excited" [by The Company's nomination for best miniseries]. "I think that it'll bring more attention to it and give more people a chance to see it."
David Duchovny - "I turned off my lights and put a 'Do Not Disturb' on the phone because I needed to sleep [but] somehow my manager managed to get through. Maybe she told them it was an awards emergency or something."
Donald Sutherland - "I am thrilled that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose the oldest member of this extraordinary ensemble to represent Craig Wright's Dirty Sexy Money.'"
Jon Hamm - "Matt Roush and everybody at TV Guide has been so amazing in getting the word out about our show, and [Mad Men's nominations] will only help. It certainly won't hurt. This is a red-letter day to say the least."
Katherine Heigl told TV's Extra, "If we can't be [at the Globes] because we can't cross the [WGA] picket lines, it's just going to be very disappointing and sad."
Rose Byrne - "Glenn Close called and we both thought it was very exciting for [Damages] and everything. We're happy for the [producers]. They worked so hard."
Shonda Rhimes (center with Chandra Wilson and Kate Walsh) - I am excited and honored by this nomination from the HFPA. This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy.
House's David Shore and Katie Jacobs (left with Omar Epps and Jennifer Morrison) - "The Hollywood Foreign Press has such a keen eye on recognizing what the next hit will be, it is particularly satisfying to be acknowledged in our fourth season."
Alec Baldwin - "The Hollywood Foreign Press is always so generous to me, and I am grateful for this recognition."
Christina Applegate - "I'm going out to dinner with some friends tonight - Jennifer Esposito, Melissa McCarthy and Jean Smart - so we'll have a toast. [Then] I'm going to celebrate with sleeping."
Ernest Borgnine - "It's most unexpected, but truly appreciated. Jessica Tandy was just a kid when she won [a Globe] at 80 [for Driving Miss Daisy], though I'm just getting started [again] myself!"
Pushing Daisies executive producer Dan Jinks - "Bryan Fuller wanted to do a show that didn't feel like every other kind of show. It's really nice to get recognition for that."
Glenn Close - "I am thrilled to be nominated and doubly thrilled that [the executive producers] and Ted [Danson] and Rose [Byrne] are nominated as well. Damages represents one of the best teams I've ever had the privilege of working with."
Tina Fey - I'm very excited and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. It's a happy piece of news in this weird season."
Hugh Laurie - "I'm extremely honored to be included in such company. But I have to emphasize how much I owe to David Shore and all the writers. Without them, I wouldn't even know how to finish this sentence without... you know."
The Tudors' Michael Hirst (l with Morgan O'Sullivan) - "It's great to have this recognition for the first [season] because we think it's actually going to get better and knock people's socks off."
Jeremy Piven - It's always totally a surprise because it's not on my radar. I grew up in the theater and in a place where my parents led by actions in
terms of loving the work, wanting to do the best we all can and having it be about family."
Debra Messing - "I am over the moon to be nominated for The Starter Wife. I loved discovering this character, so much so that I'm excitedly awaiting the beginning of her next chapter, in the Starter Wife series!"
Matthew Weiner (with January Jones) - "It is exhilarating, just f-kin' incredible that this happened. The whole experience of people finding [Mad Men] and now recognizing it has altered my whole concept of show business."
Extras' Ricky Gervais- "I'm going to beat Steve Carell if I win this time because I still haven't seen the Emmy he won that he took from me. I don't know what he's done with it!"
Damages exec producer Todd Kessler - "There was a very exciting moment where we heard [about] Glenn Close, Ted Danson and Rose Byrne. Then, when the show was nominated for Best Drama, it was just stunned silence."