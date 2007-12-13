Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

The stars speak up about going for the gold

Shaun Harrison
golden-america-ferrera16.jpg
1 of 24 Karen Neal/ABC

golden-america-ferrera16

America Ferrera - "I have the best job in the world thanks to the creators, writers, cast and crew of Ugly Betty. To be recognized once again makes my experience that much more beautiful.
golden-anna-friel19.jpg
2 of 24 Scott Garfield/ABC

golden-anna-friel19

Anna Friel - "I'm so thrilled for Lee [Pace] and [Pushing Daisies] and myself! To get this affirmation warms my heart. I already feel so welcomed in this country!"
golden-chris-odonnell13.jpg
3 of 24 Jan Thijs/TNT

golden-chris-odonnell13

Chris O'Donnell - "We're all real excited" [by The Company's nomination for best miniseries]. "I think that it'll bring more attention to it and give more people a chance to see it."
golden-david-duchovny12.jpg
4 of 24 Randy Tepper/Showtime

golden-david-duchovny12

David Duchovny - "I turned off my lights and put a 'Do Not Disturb' on the phone because I needed to sleep [but] somehow my manager managed to get through. Maybe she told them it was an awards emergency or something."
golden-donald-sutherland22.jpg
5 of 24 Michael Desmond/ABC

golden-donald-sutherland22

Donald Sutherland - "I am thrilled that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose the oldest member of this extraordinary ensemble to represent Craig Wright's Dirty Sexy Money.'"
golden-jon-hamm14.jpg
6 of 24 Carin Baer/AMC

golden-jon-hamm14

Jon Hamm - "Matt Roush and everybody at TV Guide has been so amazing in getting the word out about our show, and [Mad Men's nominations] will only help. It certainly won't hurt. This is a red-letter day to say the least."
golden-katherine-heigl17.jpg
7 of 24 Bob D'Amico/ABC

golden-katherine-heigl17

Katherine Heigl told TV's Extra, "If we can't be [at the Globes] because we can't cross the [WGA] picket lines, it's just going to be very disappointing and sad."
golden-rose-byrne18.jpg
8 of 24 Barbara Nitke/FX

golden-rose-byrne18

Rose Byrne - "Glenn Close called and we both thought it was very exciting for [Damages] and everything. We're happy for the [producers]. They worked so hard."
golden-shonda-rhimes11.jpg
9 of 24 Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

golden-shonda-rhimes11

Shonda Rhimes (center with Chandra Wilson and Kate Walsh) - I am excited and honored by this nomination from the HFPA. This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy.
golden-shore-jacobs21.jpg
10 of 24 John Shearer/WireImage.com

golden-shore-jacobs21

House's David Shore and Katie Jacobs (left with Omar Epps and Jennifer Morrison) - "The Hollywood Foreign Press has such a keen eye on recognizing what the next hit will be, it is particularly satisfying to be acknowledged in our fourth season."
golden-alec-baldwin2.jpg
11 of 24 Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

golden-alec-baldwin2

Alec Baldwin - "The Hollywood Foreign Press is always so generous to me, and I am grateful for this recognition."
golden-christina-applegate1.jpg
12 of 24 Randy Holmes/ABC

golden-christina-applegate1

Christina Applegate - "I'm going out to dinner with some friends tonight - Jennifer Esposito, Melissa McCarthy and Jean Smart - so we'll have a toast. [Then] I'm going to celebrate with sleeping."
golden-ernest-borgnine3.jpg
13 of 24 Hallmark Channel

golden-ernest-borgnine3

Ernest Borgnine - "It's most unexpected, but truly appreciated. Jessica Tandy was just a kid when she won [a Globe] at 80 [for Driving Miss Daisy], though I'm just getting started [again] myself!"
golden-dan-jinks20.jpg
14 of 24 Joe Kohen/WireImage.com

golden-dan-jinks20

Pushing Daisies executive producer Dan Jinks - "Bryan Fuller wanted to do a show that didn't feel like every other kind of show. It's really nice to get recognition for that."
Golden-Glenn-Close23.jpg
15 of 24 Larry Riley/FX

Golden-Glenn-Close23

Glenn Close - "I am thrilled to be nominated and doubly thrilled that [the executive producers] and Ted [Danson] and Rose [Byrne] are nominated as well. Damages represents one of the best teams I've ever had the privilege of working with."
golden-tina-fey9.jpg
16 of 24 Eric Liebowitz/NBC

golden-tina-fey9

Tina Fey - I'm very excited and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press. It's a happy piece of news in this weird season."
golden-hugh-laurie4.jpg
17 of 24 Isabella Vosmikova/Fox

golden-hugh-laurie4

Hugh Laurie - "I'm extremely honored to be included in such company. But I have to emphasize how much I owe to David Shore and all the writers. Without them, I wouldn't even know how to finish this sentence without... you know."
golden-michael-hirst15.jpg
18 of 24 Eric Charbonneau/WireImage.com

golden-michael-hirst15

The Tudors' Michael Hirst (l with Morgan O'Sullivan) - "It's great to have this recognition for the first [season] because we think it's actually going to get better and knock people's socks off."
golden-jeremy-piven6.jpg
19 of 24 Claudette Barius/HBO

golden-jeremy-piven6

Jeremy Piven - It's always totally a surprise because it's not on my radar. I grew up in the theater and in a place where my parents led by actions in terms of loving the work, wanting to do the best we all can and having it be about family."
golden-lorne-michaels5.jpg
20 of 24 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

golden-lorne-michaels5

Golden-Debra-Messing24.jpg
21 of 24 Paul A. Broben/USA Network

Golden-Debra-Messing24

Debra Messing - "I am over the moon to be nominated for The Starter Wife. I loved discovering this character, so much so that I'm excitedly awaiting the beginning of her next chapter, in the Starter Wife series!"
golden-matthew-weiner7.jpg
22 of 24 Eric Charbonneau/WireImage.com

golden-matthew-weiner7

Matthew Weiner (with January Jones) - "It is exhilarating, just f-kin' incredible that this happened. The whole experience of people finding [Mad Men] and now recognizing it has altered my whole concept of show business."
golden-ricky-gervais8.jpg
23 of 24 Adrian Myers/HBO

golden-ricky-gervais8

Extras' Ricky Gervais- "I'm going to beat Steve Carell if I win this time because I still haven't seen the Emmy he won that he took from me. I don't know what he's done with it!"
golden-todd-kessler10.jpg
24 of 24 Jim Spellman/WireImage/com

golden-todd-kessler10

Damages exec producer Todd Kessler - "There was a very exciting moment where we heard [about] Glenn Close, Ted Danson and Rose Byrne. Then, when the show was nominated for Best Drama, it was just stunned silence."