Join or Sign In

TV characters obsessed over perfection too

Shaun Harrison
1 of 10 Virginia Sherwood/NBC

30 Rock's Jenna (Jane Krakowski) refused to lose weight after her new physique got her lots of new fans.
2 of 10 Jesse Grant/WireImage.com

Nip/Tuck's Annie (Kelsey Batelaan) became fixated with her appearance and asked her dad for lipo. (He turned her down).
3 of 10 Dean Hendler/ABC

Ugly Betty's Marc (Michael Urie) got over his prejudices and started dating the decidedly non-underwear-model Cliff.
4 of 10 Randy Tepper/Showtime

Californication's Hank (David Duchovny) preferred Sonja's natural, fortysomething body to the many modified beauties he'd dated before.
5 of 10 Patrick Harbron/The CW

Gossip Girl's Blair (Leighton Meester) had a surprise relapse of bulimia on the Thanksgiving episode.
6 of 10 Freddie Reshew/Pottle Productions/The CW

America's Next Top Model judges couldn't seem to decide if they did or didn't want a plus-size model, and they sent Sarah Hartshorne home.
7 of 10 Mitchell Haaseth/NBC

8 of 10 Carin Baer/AMC

Mad Men's Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) turned out to be pregnant, not overweight, on the show's season finale.
9 of 10 Ron Tom/ABC

Grey's Anatomy's Ava/Rebecca (Elizabeth Reaser) had to make the biggest decision of her life: choosing a new face.
10 of 10 Carol Kaelson/ABC

Dancing with the Stars' Marie Osmond shed more than 30 pounds by spinning and waltzing her way through the ballroom.