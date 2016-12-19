Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian-American actress and socialite known for her extravagant, campy lifestyle and myriad marriages, died Sunday at age 99, TMZ first reported.

Gabor was an actress, but she was best known for being herself, and she appeared as herself on talk shows and scripted series.

A car accident in 2002 left Gabor confined to a wheelchair, after which she rarely made public appearances. However, in the late 1990s she often came out of her semi-retirement to make TV appearance.

Her final acting appearance (as herself, of course) was on a 1995 episode of the sitcom Cybill, which unfortunately is not available online. Nor is her final American talk show appearance, on Rosie in 1997.

However, her 1995 appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman is available to watch, and it's a gem. Check out the clip, in which she and Letterman sample British foods on a visit to London. Watch it here.