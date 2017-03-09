Now Playing Baskets' Louie Anderson on How Christine's Journey Mirrors His Own: "This Is a Life Change"

Baskets, the Emmy-winning comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and co-created by Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel, has officially been renewed by FX for a third season.

"This year Baskets has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards," FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad said in a statement. "Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with Baskets."

Anderson won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of matriarch Christine Baskets last fall, while Galifianakis plays twin brothers Chip and Dale Baskets. The currently airing second season of Baskets has found Chip losing his wife and his rodeo job, Dale struggling with an unrequited crush, and Christine finding romance.

Baskets airs Thursdays at 10/9c on FX.