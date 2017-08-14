Now Playing Yvette Nicole Brown is Down to be in a Psych Movie

Psych: The Movie is scheduled to premiere in December, but if creator Steve Franks has his way, this film will be the first of many in an ongoing series.

Main characters Shawn (James Roday), Gus (Dulé Hill), Juliet (Maggie Lawson) and the rest of the gang will all return for this first reunion movie, but what about those lesser-known guest stars that packed a serious punch during their short visits on Psych?

Yvette Nicole Brown left a lasting impression even though she only guest starred in one episode. She played a woman named Hazel Lazarus, another paranormal consultant for the police. We're keeping our fingers crossed that Hazel finds her way into one of these planned movies, and according to Yvette Nicole Brown, it's definitely a possibility.

The Psych Cast Shares Their Best Title Suggestions for the Potential Movie Sequels

"I would love to bring Hazel back," Brown says. "She had an amazing banged-wig. I would put that banged-wig on and be right in the Psych movie."

She followed up her statement with a shout-out to Dulé Hill, demanding he call her up.

Psych: The Movie is scheduled to premiere in December on USA.