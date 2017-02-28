The Wild West of streaming alternatives to cable just got a new player. Today, YouTube announced that it will offer a live television package for cord-cutters that includes broadcast and cable channels in the same place where you can watch videos of baby pandas and bad acoustic covers of today alterna-rock hits.

YouTube TV will feature all five of the big networks -- ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW -- live streaming, so you can tell your cable or satellite company to shove it. It will also include many of the cable offshoots of the above networks, including ESPN, FX, USA, Freeform, Bravo, Syfy and Disney Channel, so you can tell your cable or satellite company to double shove it.

For those who don't care about live TV, YouTube TV will also offer a cloud-based DVR with no storage limits that can hold a program for nine months. YouTube TV subscribers will get YouTube Red, the company's original programming service, included in their package. And of course it will be available on whatever screen you use, from your phone to your tablet to your home TV via a tool such as Chromecast.

But how much does it cost, you ask? YouTube TV will run $35 per month with no commitments. That puts it in line with rival services like Sling TV, which has tiered packaged running between $20 and $40.

YouTube TV will initially launch in "the largest U.S. markets" soon.