You're the Worst: What Is Jimmy's Second Book Actually About?

Jimmy and Gretchen's breakup isn't the worst thing about the fourth season of You're the Worst.

In light of the horrifying end to their relationship at the end of last season -- Jimmy (Chris Geere) left Gretchen (Aya Cash) atop a hill after she accepted his marriage proposal -- Jimmy has found a hiding place in a retirement community and grown a beard that is, frankly, horrendous -- and Chris Geere knows it.

"[Series creator Stephen Falk] said, 'Right, you've got to grow a beard,' -- which looks terrible," Geere admitted during the You're the Worst panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday.

Chris Geere, You're the Worst

But it turns out that that horrible face rug is actually a metaphor for Jimmy's emotional state as he grapples with how terrible he was to Gretchen.

"Stephen said, 'He's growing this beard and he's running away to punish himself for what he did in Jimmy's own way.' ...You always think [Jimmy] is bad, but he's never going to be good unless he's with Gretchen. This season is really him out of his comfort zone in many ways. However hard this journey is going to be, they are perfect for each other and this is inevitable."

Until then, Falk also announced that Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips will guest-star in upcoming episodes. Mamet will play Heidi, a friend from Gretchen's past that owns a rollerskating rink. The two reconnect when Gretchen returns to her hometown for a visit in Episode 7. Phillips will appear three episodes later as a version of himself who dated Rebecca (Janet Varney) and Lindsay's (Kether Donohue) mother. The sisters go on the hunt for him to ask why he abandoned them.

Season 4 of You're the Worst heads to FXX on Sept. 6 at 10/9c