You're the Worst will soon come to an end.

TV Guide has learned that the dark romantic comedy has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The series has been described as a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either. Season 4 centered on Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) and Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) attempting to move on from one another after a rocky romance that included a failed engagement and a death in the family.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, FXX will air two episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 15 starting at 10/9c. "Like People" finds Gretchen spending the day with Boone and his daughter in order to forget sleeping with Jimmy the night before. Meanwhile, "It's Always Been This Way" will serve as the Season 4 finale and centers on Jimmy and Gretchen who go on a long drive to finally figure out the state of their relationship.

You're the Worst will return with its fifth and final season in 2018.