You're The Worst's Stephen Falk and Chris Greer Talk Jimmy and Gretchen in Season 4

Sometimes You're the Worst delivers on its name in bigger and more awful ways than we ever expected. That's especially true in the case of Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen's (Aya Cash) breakup at the end of Season 3.

"They're not together anymore," showrunner Stephen Falk told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "So they're kind of forced to interact but not having resolved anything and certainly not being back together."

That sounds like a pretty rough situation, even for Jimmy and Gretchen, and it's certainly not conducive to romance.

Chris Geere has a slightly more positive outlook on their relationship, though he does admit that they both need to learn to claim responsibility for their actions before any kind of progress can be made.

"I really do think their relationship is a very long fuse," Geere says. "And at the end of that fuse there's going to be an explosion. Whether that explosion is positive or not, we've yet to discover."

Season 4 of You're the Worst heads to FXX on Sept. 6 at 10/9c