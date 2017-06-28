Now Playing You're the Worst: What Is Jimmy's Second Book Actually About?

Dark romantic comedy You're the Worst and family dramedy Better Things have received their summer premiere dates.

Season 4 of You're the Worst heads to FXX on Sept. 6 at 10/9c with an hour-long premiere and Better Things kicks off its second season Sept. 14 at 10/9c on FX.

The former has been described as "a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either.. This season will pick up with Jimmy Shive-Overly (Chris Geere) and Gretchen Cutler (Aya Cash) attempting to move on from one another after a rocky romance that included a failed engagement and a death in the family.

Meanwhile, Better Things follows the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a working actor raising her three daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) on her own in Los Angeles.