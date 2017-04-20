TV Land renewed Younger, its well-loved series about 40-something Liza (Sutton Foster) who pretended to be a 20-ish college grad for a job, as well as band-of-misfits comedy Teachers, the network announced Wednesday.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing back Younger and Teachers for more seasons and double down on our dedication to creating smart, funny, honest and compelling originals," said TV Land's general manager Frank Tanki in a statement.

Younger's 12-episode renewal comes ahead of its Season 4 premiere, scheduled for June 28; Season 5 will begin in 2018. Teachers, which kicks off the second half of Season 2 in the fall, will get 20 half-hour episodes for its third season.

Both shows have been standout, critical hits for the onetime home of Hot in Cleveland, as the network has been courting, ahem, younger viewers and experiencing some changes lately as parent company Viacom pours more resources into big dog properties such as MTV and Comedy Central. Two shows that were previously in development at TV Land -- Heathers and American Woman -- moved to Paramount Network, which is replacing Spike in early 2018.