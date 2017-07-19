Season 4 of Younger just got better.

Charles Michael Davis will bring his good looks and undeniable charm to the series tonight and TV Guide has an exclusive look at his first appearance.

The Originals star is set to play Zane, a dashing book editor from a rival publishing company who isn't afraid to speak his mind. In the exclusive clip above, he hijacks a secret meeting Kelsey (Hilary Duff) set up with one of his authors. Instead of getting mad, however, he laughs it off and invites her to "make it up to him."

Could he be the new guy in Kelsey's life? We don't have official confirmation yet but she is back on the market after dumping Colin (Jay Wilkison) for good a few weeks ago. We all know she has a tendency to date men who look the same so perhaps it's time to switch up her aesthetic.

Younger airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on TVLand.