One of the first things that probably blew your mind about CBS' new fall lineup was that the network was making a Big Bang Theory spin-off called Young Sheldon. The second was that Young Sheldon would be a single-camera sitcom, a huge break from the proven winning format of the mothership and new territory for producer Chuck Lorre, who has built his empire on the multi-camera set up with shows like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory and Mike & Molly.

So why single-camera?

"It's more intimate," Lorre said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, fitting since Young Sheldon is a look at the makings of The Big Bang Theory's most popular character. But from a behind-the-scenes standpoint, Lorre also knew he would be working with child actors, particularly Iain Armitage, who landed the role of a lifetime as the titular character. Lorre wanted to get the "best work" he could from the kids, which is easier on a closed set and without an audience.

But that doesn't mean things are running smoothly already. "I'm a nervous wreck," Lorre admits about changing formats. And there are some particulars that they're still learning. Executive Producer Steven Molaro says that an opening family dinner scene in the pilot took as much time as it would take them to shoot two episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

Watch the Trailer for CBS' Big Bang Theory Spin-off Young Sheldon

Though most of the attention of the show is on looking back on what made Sheldon who he is in his adult life, there will be opportunities for the spin-off to affect the The Big Bang Theory. Lorre says he's already thinking about events that happen and characters who appear in Young Sheldon that will make an appearance on The Big Bang Theory.

"We're definitely discussing the ripple effect that the shows can have," Lorre said with an eager grin.

As far as the character of young Sheldon goes, fans don't have a thing to worry about. Jim Parsons, who plays adult Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, and Armitage, who had a breakout role on HBO's Big Little Lies earlier this year, are like peas in a pod, and to see them chat with each other on stage was... adorable. Parsons admits that his 9-year-old self wouldn't have been friends with Armitage now, but adult Parsons is practically best friends with Armitage, and it's evidenced in their back and forth, which usually involves Armitage saying, "Awwww" and "thank you" to Parsons' praise. "He's astonishingly good," Parsons says of Armitage.

And if fans need more proof that Armitage will do Sheldon justice, when Armitage was asked if he has ever worn a bow tie, he said, "Oh my goodness... so many times." Bazinga.

Young Sheldon premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS following the Season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory. It them moves to its regular time slot on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30/7:30c.