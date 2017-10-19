When Young Sheldon premiered last month, it was an immediate hit for CBS. The Big Bang Theory spin-off's Sept. 25 launch attracted an audience of 17.2 million, earned a 4.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and retained 98 percent of its Big Bang lead-in viewers. That was good enough to earn it the first full-season order of the fall.

But then it disappeared for more than a month. Fans who want more Sheldon have been made to wait since Young Sheldon doesn't return until Thursday, Nov. 2.

Part of the reason for the long gap between the first and second episodes is that executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro have never made a single-camera sitcom before and they're still mastering the form. The other is that The Big Bang Theory is also moving to Thursdays on Nov. 2 as Thursday Night Football ends its half-season run on CBS.

Young Sheldon tells the story of Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory and Iain Armitage on the prequel, and his family as they try to navigate life with a 9-year-old genius in an anti-intellectual East Texas town. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber and Annie Potts also star.

Young Sheldon returns Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.

