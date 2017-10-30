Now Playing Young Sheldon Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Young Sheldon has been off since its Sept. 25 premiere, and if you missed it and don't have CBS All Access yet, you've been out of luck about being able to watch the episode ahead of the sitcom's return.

But we've got some good news for you: for the next five days, Young Sheldon's premiere is available on YouTube in advance of The Big Bang Theory spin-off's return on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Young Sheldon's pilot was watched by 22 million people in its first week of release. If you're not one of those people, now's your chance to join them. If you are one of those people, you can watch it again!

Young Sheldon returns Nov. 2 with "Rockets, Communists, and the Dewey Decimal System," in which Sheldon (Iain Armitage) uses lessons from a self-help book to try and make a friend.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS after The Big Bang Theory, which is moving to its regular time on Nov. 2.

Watch the premiere on YouTube right here!

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)