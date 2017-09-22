Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory's spin-off prequel, premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS, sandwiched between the Season 11 premiere of The Big Bang Theory and the Season 2 premiere of Kevin Can Wait.

After the premiere, Young Sheldon will go away for awhile and return with its second episode Thursday, Nov. 2 at its regular time of 8:30/7:30c after The Big Bang Theory.

If you can't watch the broadcast premiere, you can watch it on CBS All Access, which will have new episodes once they start airing. They'll be online the morning after they air. They're also available from YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes and Vudu and Google Play.

Young Sheldon is very different from The Big Bang Theory. It's a single-camera (Big Bang is multi-cam), laugh-track-free comedy set in East Texas in 1989. It follows 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he starts high school, which causes all kinds of problems for his family. Zoe Perry plays his mother Mary. Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Mary on The Big Bang Theory. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Lance Barber plays his father George.

Montana Jordan, Iain Armitage, Lance Barber, Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord, Young Sheldon



(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)