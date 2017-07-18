The Big Bang Theory's spinoff, Young Sheldon, has just cast Annie Potts as Young Meemaw, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meemaw, otherwise known by her actual name, Constance (June Squibb), is Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) favorite family member as seen on The Big Bang Theory. Now that we're going to see Sheldon's childhood, we're obviously going to get the chance to see how she treated him as a kid -- we're expecting it to be 100 percent the same as she treats adult-Sheldon -- which led to Sheldon's fondness for her.

According to the timeline of the new show, Sheldon's grandmother will have been recently widowed after his grandfather "Pop-pop" passed away in 1985, leaving her with plenty of free time to coddle her genius grandson.

Young Sheldon premieres Monday, September 25th at 8:30/7:30c on CBS before moving to its regular time period Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on November 2nd.