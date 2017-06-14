It appears that Raina and Nimah Anwar, both played by the lovely and talented Yasmine Al Massri, will not be returning for Quantico Season 3.
After a shaky Season 2, Quantico lost its showrunner Josh Safran, and now it has apparently lost one of its original cast members as well.
Yasmine Al Massri took to Instagram earlier this week to announce her exit from the show, saying, "Thank u for your love and support from all around the world that made Nima and Reina one of the fans favorite characters on #quantico #quanticoabc #nimareina#twins .. time to say good bye."
Quantico is set to return in January of 2018 to ABC.