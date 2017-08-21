For over a year, NBC has been trying and failing to get a Xena: Warrior Princess reboot off the ground. Now, network president Jennifer Salke has confirmed that the project in its current form is dead in the water.

"Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn't warrant the reboot," Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'd never say never on that one because it's such a beloved title but the current incarnation of it is dead."

For a while, it seemed like nothing could stop a Xena reboot from happening. The nostalgia frenzy for '90s and early 2000s TV was going strong, Xena co-creators Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi had signed on to the project, and they'd nabbed Javier Grillo-Marxuach to pen the pilot. There was even a plan to incorporate a romantic relationship between Xena and her "gal pal" Gabrielle. You can't really get more traction than that.

Unfortunately, Grillo-Marxuach exited the project over "creative differences," and everything seemed to stall from there.

Now, fans' dreams of a Xena reboot or revival have been quietly put back on the shelf, waiting for another opportunity to make the series work again.