The X-Files may not be done yet.

David Madden, president of Entertainment at Fox Broadcasting Company, told reporters at Wednesday's Television Critics Association winter previews that there have been talks about continuing the revival on the network, but due to the "complicated nature" of those conversations, there's nothing concrete yet. However, Madden sparked hope in fans by saying the network hopes to "announce something shortly" regarding the series.

The X-Files came back for a six episode run in January 2016 with creator Chris Carter at the helm, and David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson returning to their iconic roles of Mulder and Scully. The premiere of the revival scored 24.1 million viewers with DVR playback numbers factored in. That's higher than the show's original series finale in 2002. The revival eventually dropped to 7 million viewers by the end of its short run, which still made it one of Fox's best performing dramas.

The network said it was in "significant" talks with Duchovny and Anderson in August and was hopeful that the next batch of episodes wouldn't have the same challenge of rebooting the series as the first six. "The show was off the air for a very long time," said Fox CEO Dana Walden at the time. "They had the challenge of filling in the mythology. ... Going forward there won't be the same obligation to reset the series."

Carter also told TVGuide.com last January that he already has plans for more episodes -- including a seventh episode that never made it to air. It seems the only hold-up with more X-Files episodes is coordinating Duchovny's and Anderson's schedules to make it happen.