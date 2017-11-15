Now's a good time to amend your holiday wish list to Santa Claus to include a tinfoil hat.

Scully (Gillian Anderson), Mulder (David Duchovny) and The X-Files revival will return for its second season — and eleventh overall — on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c on Fox. The 10-episode season, up from six last year, is a follow-up to one of the biggest hits of 2016, which registered as the No. 2 broadcast drama of the year and averaged nearly 16 million viewers despite lukewarm reviews. But come on, it's The X-Files, one of science-fiction's biggest hits, and we'll watch it even if Mulder is going on about aliens from an old folks' home.

Fox confirms that Mitch Pileggi will return to play FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner, and Annabeth Gish, Robbie Amell, Lauren Ambrose, Karin Konoval, Barbara Hershey, Haley Joel Osment and William B. Davis — the Cigarette Smoking Man — will appear as guest stars.

The network also released the new season's poster (below) with the tagline "The truth is closer than ever." And it better be, because apparently this is Scully's last season with The X-Files, according to Anderson.

Joining The X-Files on Wednesday nights will be Ryan Murphy's new drama 9-1-1 at 9/8c. The series stars Angela Bassett, Connie Britton and Peter Krause as various rungs of the emergency response system as they help out citizens with big and small problems.

The X-Files and 9-1-1 fill the spots vacated by Empire and Star while they're on their winter break. Those dramas will return in March. More details of Fox's midseason schedule will be announced at a later date.