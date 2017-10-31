Haley Joel Osment is bringing his bearded self to The X-Files!

Yep, the sci-fi series is enlisting the Sixth Sense and Silicon Valley actor for a Skinner-centric episode, TVLine reports. The details on who he is playing are being kept under wraps, but we do know that the episode will delve into the beloved FBI assistant director's backstory, making Osment a strong candidate to play a younger version of Skinner or someone from his past.

Season 11, which doesn't premiere until sometime next year, finds Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) searching for their long-lost son William — a journey that will bring the two "closer together," according to Anderson. The new season also promises plenty more Skinner (Mitch Pileggi), but things won't always be peachy between him and the leading duo.

The X-Files returns to Fox in 2018.