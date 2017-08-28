(Warning: This post contains spoilers from Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale.)

When they're not throwing down in the ring, WWE's The New Day is weighing in on some of your favorite (and least favorite) Game of Thrones characters.

We caught up with the former Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions to get their thoughts on a few of this season's most talked about figures in a game titled "Uni or Booty." The trio, made up of wrestlers Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, were asked to decide if a character from the show was uni (good) or booty (bad).

First up was Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) who, after treating his sisters like garbage upon their first meeting in years, is no longer a fan favorite in most viewers' eyes. While some theories suggest that he's the Night King and therefore the ultimate baddie of the series, TV Guide sees him as more of the Harry Potter to the Night King's Voldemort. Either way, we can all agree that he's been a complete jerk since taking up the Three-Eyed Raven mantle which begs the question, why is Kofi Kingston so into him?

"Bran went gangster, did he not?" Kingston says of his new attitude. Xavier Woods, on the other hand, made a strong case for why Bran is straight booty. "The reason he's in the position he's in is because he can't listen to people. They say don't do this and he does it," he explained.

While torn on Bran, the group did unite in their appreciation for Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), whose ruthless methods to protect her family include blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor at the end of Season 6 and lying to Jon Snow (Kit Harington) about helping him and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) fight off the White Walkers marching in from the north. "She's cold," added Kingston.

They did, however, have mixed feelings about the Night King (Richard Brake), who they declared to be "Uni-Booty." The trio gave the Night King that status before the fateful battle north of the Wall, and so we'd like to think they have since changed their minds now that he's killed off Daenerys' dragon, Viserion. Then again, Viserion was resurrected as an ice dragon, which is just as cool as it is heartbreaking, so that might have wound up being points in the Night King's favor.

What are your thoughts? Who do you think is uni or booty?

Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2018. Meanwhile, you can catch The New Day on Smackdown Live! which airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.