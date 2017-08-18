When it comes to defending their Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships, The New Day says bring it on.

The upbeat trio, made up of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods, will put their titles (and their pride) on the line when they face off against the Usos this Sunday at WWE's SummerSlam. While a big match like that might warrant some serious trash talking, the group says they have no more words for their opponents.

"Not much needs to be said. We usually talk with our firsts," Kingston told TV Guide. Besides, they've already used their words to defeat the Usos. Remember that time they took part in Smackdown Live's first-ever rap battle back in July? Yeah, that was weird.

However, it doesn't top The Fashion Police's bizarre Twin Peaks parody which featured The Ascension pouring maple syrup over a log, Fandango dancing while in a trance and Tyler Breeze channeling his inner Dale Cooper. But hey, that's wrestling for you.

WWE Heads to Twin Peaks In a Hilarious Parody Skit

SummerSlam kicks off Sunday, Aug. 20 with a live pre-show at 5/4c followed by the official event at 7/6c streaming on WWE.com and their subscription service, WWE Network.