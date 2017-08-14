Loved ones of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair are asking for your thoughts and prayers.

The wrestling legend was hospitalized and reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit over the weekend for what his reps say was a "routine monitoring" and that there was "no reason to panic," according to TMZ. However, it looks like things have taken a bad turn and now his team is reaching out to the fans for support.

"Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair? If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues," Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent Agency which reps Flair, posted to Twitter on Monday morning.

The wrestling icon made a name for himself in the '70s and '80s taking on the likes of Ricky Steamboat, Roddy Piper and Jimmy Snuka befoe forming the dominant wrestling stable The Four Horsemen in 1985 with Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard. He would go on to have legendary matches with Ricky Steamboat, Terry Funk and Sting in the NWA and WCW, and Hulk Hogan in the WWE.

His list of accomplishments includes being the first ever WCW World Heavyweight Champion, being a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion overall, and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice: in 2008 for his singles career and in 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen.

Flair is reportedly being treated for heart-related issues. The WWE has not yet responded to TV Guide's request for comment.