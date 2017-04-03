Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Love was in the ring at WrestleMania 33.

After winning a tag team match together, John Cena got down on one knee and popped the question to Nikki Bella in front of the packed crowd at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this," Cena began. "Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, Will you marry me?"

A tearful Bella immediately accepted Cena's proposal (and that massive rock!) before sealing their union with a passionate kiss.

Cena, 39, and Bella, 33, have been dating for nearly five years, and the fact that they weren't married became the subject of mockery leading up to their tag team match earlier that night against The Miz and his wife Maryse. (That's called foreshadowing, people!)

This will be the first marriage for Bella, who previously dated Dolph Ziggler, and the second for Cena. The WWE Superstar was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.