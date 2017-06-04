If you're like most of the rest of the world, you have suddenly, and unavoidably become obsessed with Wonder Woman. And why wouldn't you? The Amazonian's first solo foray on the big screen grossed an estimated $100.5 million domestically, and over $200 million in total for its opening weekend. That's enough money to buy a lot of invisible planes.

That also probably means you left the movie theater wanting more. There are the decades of comic books, of course. And you could just twiddle your thumbs until Gal Gadot shows up in the role again this November as part of the Justice League. But why wait, when there are so many options to catch Diana Prince and company from the comfort of your own home, right now?

1. Wonder Woman (1977)

Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman

The original TV series launched the career of star Lynda Carter, and led to decades of youngsters spinning in circles, hoping they too would transform into the ultimate melding of crime fighter and warrior. It's unfortunately not available to stream freely anywhere (nor is it airing on TV in the next two weeks), but you can pick up full seasons for $9.99 from Amazon (get it???), which is cheaper than most movie tickets!

Where to Watch: Amazon (for purchase)

2. Justice League (2001), Justice League Unlimited (2004)

Both animated Justice League series are considered the pinnacle of superhero storytelling, and prominently feature Themyscria's princess as part of the holy trinity: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Susan Eisenberg's voice work on the character is definitive, and between butt-kicking, the romance storyline between Wonder Woman and Batman ended up being revelatory for both characters. If you've never watched these shows? You're welcome.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ymmv with the Batman and Superman parts of this movie, but there was one aspect of the superhero mash-up fans and critics all agreed on: Gal Gadot crushed it in her first appearance on screen as Wonder Woman. She appears only briefly throughout the movie, mostly to verbally spar with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck). But skip to the final battle, where she takes on an enormous monster that's so far stymied the title characters, and you'll see why Wonder Woman seemed like the most promising thing to come out of this film.

Where to Watch: DirectTV

4. DC Super Hero Girls (2015)

The charming animated show DC Super Hero Girls takes place in a different universe than the main comics/movies/etc., and posits: what if the girls were in charge? All your favorite characters appear, but the focus is on Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl and more. And as a bonus, the super-short episodes (a longer take will premiere in 2018) are all available to watch online -- and in multiple languages.

Where to Watch: YouTube

5. Wonder Woman (2011)

Adrianne Palicki

Did you know that back in 2011, NBC commissioned a pilot for a new Wonder Woman TV series, written by David E. Kelley (Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies) and starring Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)? It's true! It really wasn't very good! Because of that whole "quality" thing, NBC opted not to pick up the show, and 6 years later we've got a big-screen version of the hero that's universally considered to be very, very good. But as a curiosity of what might have been, it's definitely worth checking out. And no, it's not available legally through streaming services, but you may be able to find the pilot if you look hard enough.

Where to Watch: Have you heard of this website called Google? You should check it out.

6. Wonder Woman (2009)

Probably the closest in execution to the big screen version, this 2009 animated Direct-to-DVD movie features an all-star voice cast, including Keri Russell as the warrior princess, Nathan Fillion as Steve Trevor, Alfred Molina, Rosario Dawson, Oliver Platt and a ton more. Plus, it was co-written by critically acclaimed Wonder Woman writer Gail Simone, so it's got that comics pedigree going.

Where to Watch: iTunes (available for rental)