Ever since Wonder Woman absolutely destroyed the box office, we here at TVGuide.com have been dying for a Wonder Woman TV series.

While Warner Brothers and DC Comics are not known for sharing very well when it comes to TV and film (for instance, the entire Suicide Squad was ushered out of Arrow six months before the film came out), we've still got a few ideas about what this potential TV series could and should look like.

From the network (HBO, duh) down to the actress (Jessica Henwick is our preferred Diana), we mapped out all the major details we'd want in our ideal Wonder Woman TV series.

The most important must-have? An awesome team of female showrunners and directors dedicated to portraying Diana as the fierce female warrior she is rather than a sex symbol or love interest.

Who do you think should be involved in the series?