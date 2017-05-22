It's no secret that the women on Supergirl are close, but did you know they have a wonderful friend we haven't met?

Kara (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), President Olivia Marsdin (Lynda Carter) and Rhea (Teri Hatcher) may be on opposite sides of good and evil on The CW series, but they are all ready to see Wonder Woman -- the latest DC Universe franchise film starring Gal Gadot -- even if they never mention her by name.

In the extended promo above, which originally aired during the Supergirl Season 2 finale on Monday, May 22, the four powerful women meet up at National City's alien hangout. Each of them are rocking a to-die-for pair of shoes, but Kara steals the show with a pair of heeled boots that will look super familiar to Wonder Woman fans. Kara admits she borrowed them "from a friend" before giving a sly wink to the camera.

Does this mean that Wonder Woman is going to make it to the CW DC universe? Probably not, but it is pretty cool to see the ladies come together to support a fellow badass in their comic book family.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.