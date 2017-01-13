William Peter Blatty, who wrote the novel The Exorcist and the screenplay for the film adaptation that became one of the most influential horror movies of all time, has died. He was 89 and passed on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Blatty won an Oscar for his screenplay for The Exorcist and later directed The Exorcist III, which he adapted from his novel Legion.

The Exorcist franchise he created has spawned five movies and most recently a TV series.

His death was announced on Twitter by The Exorcist film director William Friedkin.

William Peter Blatty, dear friend and brother who created The Exorcist passed away yesterday — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) January 13, 2017

Blatty's admirers and contemporaries also paid their respects on Twitter:

RIP William Peter Blatty, who wrote the great horror novel of our time. So long, Old Bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 13, 2017

R.I.P. William Peter Blatty, who created THE EXORCIST but whose own EXORCIST III includes the most shocking jump-scare I've ever seen. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) January 13, 2017

RIP EXORCIST writer William Peter Blatty. Pea soup for dinner tonight in his honor? https://t.co/yfgT8vxN93 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 13, 2017