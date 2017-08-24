We're just a month out from new episodes of Will & Grace and judging by a hilarious new promo, our favorite quartet hasn't missed a beat.

In the preview, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) are still masters of the game Taboo, Karen (Megan Mullally) still loves her martinis and Jack (Sean Hayes) is now using the social dating app Grindr to aid his never-ending quest for companionship. Yeah, that all sounds about right.

Just like in the original series, the revival will continue to make not-so-subtle political and pop culture references, but it won't dwell on the negative atmosphere currently shaping the political landscape.

"We are absolutely going to do what Will & Grace always did," Messing previously told TV Guide. "Which is to be provocative and sassy and to make people laugh out loud by shining a light on what's happening right now in our country, whether or not it's politically or pop-culture or socially."

The show picks up 11 years after the series finale with Grace now a successful interior designer but still living with Will in their awesome New York apartment. Jack (Sean Hayes) still takes up residence across the hall and Karen (Megan Mullally) hasn't stopped working for Grace. The times have changed, but they haven't... at least that much.

The Will & Grace Revival Plans to Keep Politics at the Forefront

Will & Grace returns to television on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.