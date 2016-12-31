The reboot and revival bandwagon (allegedly!) rolls on with Will & Grace, according to frequent Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan. The actor says that NBC has picked up a revival of the sitcom for 10 episodes next fall.

In an interview with KPBS, the actor said that the show is returning -- "not perhaps, it's back" -- before clarifying by saying "Here's the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10. It'll be for next season, so it'll go in in July. And then they'll add the guest cast. I'll get a phone call." Jordan won the Emmy for Best Guest Star in a Comedy Series in 2006 for his role as Karen's (Megan Mullally) nemesis Beverley Leslie.

NBC has not confirmed that Will & Grace will be returning.

The series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, has seemed to be on track to return since the principal cast reunited for a one-off Hillary Clinton endorsement video in September. In October, TVGuide.com reported that the cast and creators were in talks with production company Universal Television to return for another season.

Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, Will & Grace

After the September special, star Debra Messing told The Hollywood Reporter that she'd be open to a revival, but also said that she'd prefer that it go to Netflix. "I don't believe we would ever come back to network [TV] again. I think that the logistics of all of our lives -- there would just be way too many things to hammer out. But for something shorter-lived and maybe having the limitations of being on network TV lifted may give us a fun, fresh opportunity because we could be really, really naughty!"

Will & Grace is currently not available to stream online, so presumably if the show comes back, streaming rights for the classic episodes have been or will be negotiated.

Will & Grace ran for eight seasons on NBC, winning a total of 16 Emmys and topping comedy ratings charts from 2001 to 2005. Its most important legacy, however, is its mainstreaming of LGBT issues, with Vice President Joe Biden saying "I think Will & Grace did more to educate the American public than almost anything anybody has ever done."