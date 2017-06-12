Can't wait for the Will & Grace reunion? We now have a sneak peek at the revival thanks to creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick‏.

Mutchnick tweeted out a page of an episode, and it's pretty much everything we hoped the revival would be. The page is from an episode called "The Wedding," where Will (Eric McCormack) is apparently hard up for a date. Naturally, Jack (Sean Hayes) offers to step up to the plate.

W&G Writing Room on Hiatus. Stopped by the office to pick up my wig. #wigandgrace pic.twitter.com/Cvy0aoYVXt — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) June 9, 2017

Here's what the script says:

JACK: I see where this going. You ask me to be your date, you drink too much, I'm disgusted, you feel uncomfortable and end up giving me money at the end of the night. I guess what I'm saying is, I need to borrow a grand. We can talk about it later when you're plastered.

WILL: Jack, you read my mind. I guess I'll go with Plan B. No date.

As great as this little excerpt it, it's not even the nuttiest part of the page. That conversation is immediately followed by a confusing bit of stage direction:

KAREN ENTERS WITH A MONKEY.

We'll just let you fans ponder that for a while.

Will & Grace is set to premiere this fall on NBC.