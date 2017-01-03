Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Will & Grace star Debra Messing says that the show is unrevived...for now.

Last month, frequent Will & Grace guest star Leslie Jordan said that a revival of the classic sitcom is definitely happening. He even gave specific details, like it will be 10 episodes and will go into production in July for a fall premiere on NBC.

Not so fast, says Debra Messing.

"Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks." Messing tweeted in response to a fan asking if Jordan's report was true.

Talks of a revival of the groundbreaking sitcom that ended in 2006 started in September after the principal cast -- Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally -- and creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan reunited for a one-off viral video. The cast and creators have been discussing a revival with production company Universal Television, but there are complicated contractual and rights deals to work out before the revival can get off the ground.

This doesn't mean the Will & Grace revival will never happen, just not so soon.

"The talk right now is that we are sort of in talks [for] maybe something limited, a little 10 episodes," Eric McCormack told TV Insider early last month, "but it's going to be awhile before we can figure it out. I'm the only one with a [regular] series, but the other three could have a series at any moment. So, it is a very hard thing to schedule but we're certainly all into it."