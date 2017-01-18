Dreams do come true! Will & Grace is coming back for 10 episodes, reuniting stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally for a limited-run season to premiere during the 2017-18 broadcast season, NBC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

The reunion of the beloved sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, was one of the worst-kept secrets in TV -- especially after reoccurring star Leslie Jordan said in December that Will & Grace would definitely return, months after that 2016 pro-Hillary Clinton video got fans thirsty for more episodes. Series lead Debra Messing denied that a revival was coming just a few weeks ago.

In reality, cast and creators had been working out complicated contractual and rights deals, setting the table for a reunion with not only the original cast but creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as original director James Burrows. Now that all that's over, we're set to welcome back the pioneering sitcom that showed a city girl and her gay BFF navigating life and love -- before Sex and the City became a full-blown phenomenon and almost 20 years before same-sex marriage became legal in the United States.

"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary -- all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture -- is coming back where it belongs." Will & Grace won 16 Emmys (of the 83 it was nominated for) during its run of nearly 200 episodes.

Jennifer Salke, president of NBC entertainment said the network "started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September," in a statement. "The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and 'Will and Grace' is one of the best."