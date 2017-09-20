Get your binge pants on, guys and dolls! Will & Graceis heading to Hulu and there's almost 200 episodes to keep you on the couch for a good long while.

NBC and Hulu announced on Wednesday that every episode of Will & Grace will be heading to the streaming service on Thursday, Sept. 21. Yes, all 194 episodes of the Emmy-winning series will be available to stream for the first time ever this week, just in time for the premiere of this fall's revival.

Hulu will have the exclusive streaming rights to the original eight seasons, but viewers can also watch on the NBC app and pay TV viewers with authentication. That means no more trying to track down DVD box sets or renting them from your local library hoping someone hasn't stolen the first disc from the box.

"As we gear up for the launch of the upcoming season premiere, I can't think of a better way to reintroduce Will & Grace to the cultural zeitgeist than by giving audiences the opportunity to watch this historic and hilarious series wherever and whenever they want," said NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt. "With its witty comebacks, pop-culture references and social commentary, Will & Grace is one of the most binge-able comedies in television history, and I am certain fans both old and new will jump on this opportunity to devour it."

The new season of Will & Grace premieres next Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.