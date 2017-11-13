Will & Grace has had so many A-list guest stars in its nine seasons, it rivals an iconic variety show in terms of the sheer volume of glittery walk-ons. Particularly for Broadway luminaries, pop music stars and gay icons (your Eltons, your Chers, your Madonnas) coming on Will & Grace has grown into something of a rite of passage — not to mention a way for up-and-comers to land a plum walk-on.

Whether the part is small (oh hey Sharon Osbourne) or became a regular, side-splitting recurring role, guest starring on Will & Grace is a coveted honor that can lead to even bigger ones: several visitors got Outstanding Guest Star Emmy noms, and three won the prize. Even more, unbelievably, a few publicly came out after appearing on the series, including Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell and Neil Patrick Harris. While not every appearance was as momentous, they're all memorable. Check out this gallery of all the superstars who've stopped by Will & Grace and officially became part of a TV institution.