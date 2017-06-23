Will & Grace's original series finale in 2006 ended on a time jump that revealed that Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) hadn't spoken to each other in 20 years before reuniting when their kids happened to move into the same college dorm. That ending was fine then, but it puts the upcoming revival in an awkward position, since it's set in the present day. E! asked creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan about how the show is going to deal with this discrepancy.

"We've just come out of a story camp that lasted about three months. That's where we break and write all of the episodes that we will be filming in August or whenever we start," Mutchnick said. "I will tell you that almost more than anything, more time went into figuring out how are we going to reintroduce the show and what were the rules going to be and how were we going to address that finale."

"And where are they in their lives," Kohan added.

"And we can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00," said Mutchnick. "That's when you're going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left open."

Okay then! Maybe the whole original series was Karen's (Megan Mullally) martini-induced fantasy and the revival is the real story.

Will & Grace premieres Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on NBC.