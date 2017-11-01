If you're eager for a new episode of Chicago P.D. or Law & Order: SVU, you're going to have to keep waiting.

Thanks to most eyeballs headed over to tonight's World Series Game 7, NBC is bumping Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: SVU and will air repeats of both shows instead. Next week the shows will be back according to schedule, airing a new episode of Chicago P.D. titled "Care Under Fire" and a new episode of Law & Order: SVU titled "Unintended Consequences."

It's aggravating we'll have to wait another week to get back to our "regularly scheduled programming," but in the end, it's probably a smart move by NBC. Americans may love a good procedural TV show, but NBC knows it's not a great idea to put their programming up against the final game of America's favorite pass time unless they want to see a major dip in ratings. Games 4 and 5 of the World Series between the Astros and the Dodgers raked in almost 19 million viewers, and Game 7 is likely to see even larger numbers.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Chicago PD airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.