Night one of The Bachelorette is on the books. The last "whaboom" of the evening echoed through the halls of Bachelor Mansion and we mourned the loss of hot veteran Blake K. Now it's time to look forward and ask the big question.

Who will Rachel Lindsay choose?

We know that Rachel's engaged to one of these guys, but which one is it? Is it Peter, the gap-toothed personal trainer from Wisconsin who got the first limo entrance? (Being first out of the limo is a predictor of success; two of the last three winners have been the first contestant introduced.)

Could it be Bryan, who got the coveted first impression rose and who Rachel is very obviously into? Could it be Josiah, who emerged as a fan favorite on night one thanks to his triumph-over-adversity backstory and charming personality?

The Bachelorette

Add Dynasty to your Watchlist now!

Or could it be one of the other 20 guys remaining?

Let us know who you think it'll be, and check back Monday for the result.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/9c on ABC.