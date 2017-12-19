Last week, ABC introduced the 29 women competing for the affection of Arie Luyendyk Jr., this season's race car-driving Bachelor star.

They're a lovely bunch, but there's a shortage of hilarious job titles in the crop this year. There's no "chicken enthusiast" or "aspiring dolphin trainer." Everyone has a pretty normal job.

But that's not going to stop us from engaging in our annual tradition of predicting who will win The Bachelor based on job title.

It's important to keep in mind that contestants' jobs don't actually matter much, because the lead mostly doesn't care about that and also if things go well they'll never go back to that job. But the jobs do tell us something about who each person is, and we can make predictions about whether they have what it takes to win with the information we have.

Let's get prognosticating.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c on ABC.