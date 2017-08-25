Fox is continuing its true crime obsession by launching a two-hour investigative special into two of the most famous shootings of recent history: Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?

Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur: two larger-than-life personalities -- and former friends -- were gunned down within months of each other in the late 1990s. Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 13, 1996. Smalls, born Christopher George Latore Wallace, was killed by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. It has been 20 years since their murders and no one has been held accountable. Both murders remain officially unsolved.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? aims to uncover the truth behind these murders and whether or not police corruption, gang connections or even the alleged fierce rap rivalry played a part in their deaths.

The special will feature interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and hip-hop insiders, including Doug E Fresh, Funkmaster Flex and former Death Row Records executive Suge Knight. For the first time ever, the best friends of Tupac and Biggie, Lil' Cease and E.D.I. Mean, will reunite on camera to talk about the friendship between the two rappers, their untimely deaths and the East Coast/West Coast fallout. Additionally, an exclusive, never-before-released audio recording of Biggie talking about the shooting of Tupac will be unveiled.

Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? will air Sunday, Sept. 24 on Fox.